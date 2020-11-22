🔊 Listen to this

It’s time to be thankful.

While we’re not supposed to be gathering with extended family or friends this holiday, we can take the extra time to think about the things we’re grateful for.

This year’s been rough, but there’s still plenty of positive to reflect on.

Last night I watched the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner, held this year without the dinner.

There were 13 businesses honored with awards during a virtual stream, which will also air Sunday (today, if you are reading this in print) at 11 a.m. on WBRE-TV.

I’ll bet each of the winners — in categories such as Pride of Place Pivot, Lifetime Achievement, Charitable Organization of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Legacy Business of the Year, Diversity Champion of the Year and Healthy Workplace, Healthy Community — was thrilled with their honor, even if it had to be celebrated virtually.

We, too, can still enjoy time with our loved ones this Thanksgiving, even if it means in smaller groupings or virtually.

I know friends who will miss their grandparents or other high-risk relatives, and it’s sad to see.

But, according to medical experts, it’s also what’s right.

We don’t want to risk other’s lives so that we can be together for a few hours. It’s more important, perhaps, to think about the future and everyone’s health.

I watched an etiquette expert on TV the other day discuss place settings in honor of someone who would be there but isn’t and how Zoom calls can be used. Maybe doing a Zoom call with family who can’t be in person can help ease the pain? Maybe everyone on the call taking turns saying what they’re thankful for is a way to still feel connected?

There are a lot of “maybes” and “what ifs” this holiday.

All any of us can do is the best we can.

I remember being a little boy at my grandmother’s house with a plethora of relatives gathered around. When it was time for everyone to eat the pumpkin pie, I hid my piece under the couch because, well, I didn’t love pumpkin. I couldn’t, of course, tell my grandmother that, so under the couch and out of view it went.

That’s just one of a few stories I’ll tell on Thanksgiving, which I’ll spend with just my immediate family.

Hopefully telling stories, recalling memories and reflecting on what we’re grateful for will still make the day enjoyable, even if everyone we want to see in person might not be there.

I keep thinking 2021 has to be better than 2020 has been to us.

Still, I’ll look forward to a smaller Thanksgiving gathering and eating the pie (just not pumpkin).

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families.