Elvis Presley would have turned 85 this year

The “King” is coming to the Detrich for two days, by way of a feature-length documentary and concert film called “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is.”

The movie will be screened at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Las Vegas show, Trafalgar alongside the Elvis estate and Warner Music brings the King to cinemas in what would be the year of his 85th birthday.

Resotred, remixed and revitalized, this feature-length documentary and concert film features hit performances such as “Love Me Tender,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “All Shook Up” and “Suspicious Minds.”

This film crosses the footlights, revealing the legendary singer as a man preparing for an emotional career comeback, fans who travelled from all over the world for this history-making event and the electrifying live performance of the man who gave us rock ‘n’ roll.

Elvis Presley, known simply as Elvis, was an American singer, musician and actor. He is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and is often referred to as the “King of Rock and Roll” or simply “the King.”

His energized interpretations of songs and sexually provocative performance style, combined with a singularly potent mix of influences across color lines during a transformative era in race relations, led him to great success and earning himself a place in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Elvis was inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 as “the undisputed King of Rock and Roll.” The rock hall says he holds records for the most Top 40 hits with 104 and the most Top 10 hits with 38.

Tickets for this event are general admission $14, senior/member $12, and student/child $10. Reservations are highly suggested, due to limited seating. Reserve your tickets by visiting www.Dietrichtheater.com, by visiting the ticket booth or by calling by visiting the ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022×3.

The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items. For more information about these events or other Dietrich Theater events please call 570-836-1022×3.