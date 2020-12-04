New business located on Lackawanna Avenue in the borough

🔊 Listen to this

Upscale children’s clothing, plus accessories and toys, are available at Deliah and David.

Lisa Maiolatesi of Jefferson Township and Laura Freeswick of Olyphant have opened their new store in time for the holiday shopping season.

A new Children’s Couture Store recently opened in Olyphant.

“Deliah and David,” located at 209 Lackawanna Ave. in the borough, features custom-made boutique and upscale children’s apparel for girls and boys, including newborns, infants, toddlers and children through age 8, as well as accessories and toes.

The owners are Lisa Maiolateski of Jefferson Township and Laura Freeswick, who has been an Olyphant resident for more than 15 years.

Seasonal hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices range from $15 to more than $95.

The new business is located in the Dan Lucas Attorney Building.

Since 2019, Olyphant has welcomed several new businesses, all located on Lackawanna Avenue. They include Deliah and David at 209, the Kimmy at 203, Aki Asian Restaurant at 422, Rebirth of the Ideal Restaurant at 214, Hair of the Dog Grooming at 221 and Willow Ave. Cigar Lounge, at the corner of Lackawanna and Willow Avenue. The Bar and Company is at 415 Lackawanna.