Free ornament-making kits available at box office Dec. 5

🔊 Listen to this

With the help of several volunteers and staff, the interior and exterior of the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock has been transformed into a winter wonderland. According to Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler, “So much work and time goes into getting ready for Christmas, from putting up trees and outdoor decorations to rigging up lights to hanging garland and ornaments to creating holiday displays, we are so grateful to everyone who helps bring Christmas to life at the Dietrich.”

As part of the decorations, Stephen Hendrickson, art director for film and television and Tunkhannock resident, created a new holiday model theater for the Dietrich entitled “On Christmas It Snowed on the Village.” This magical vignette is complete with sound, light and movement.

Also on display in the Dietrich’s Earnshaw Gallery is the Griffith Family Doll House. Created by Amy Colley’s great grandfather, Jack Griffith, in 1905, this cherished family heirloom has all kinds of intricacies for viewers to explore from miniature needlework like the unicorn tapestry hanging in the dollhouse living room and the petit point rugs that Amy’s mother made under a magnifying glass.

Mother – daughter duo Mary Turner and Irene Troy created a whimsical mini-theatre showcasing some of their family’s nutcracker collection, and Tom Henry’s collection of snow globes is also exhibited. There are also a couple of vignettes featuring woodland creatures including Owls Celebrate Christmas and Mr. Mole’s Home on Christmas.

The Fassett Studio window is a historical exhibit of Christmas 1945, when World War II was over but not all of the men were home. Featuring memorabilia from that time, it shows how the Christmas of 1945 was a mixture of joy and sorrow.

In the Dietrich’s Sherwood Gallery, there is an exhibit of hand-painted pieces of artwork painted by Deege Holgate and Theresa Brewer. Including some Christmas-themed items, their artwork as well as the artwork of Kathryn Detwiler Kovalchick extends into the New Gallery. Some of their pieces are available for sale, great for gift giving.

Not only will the Dietrich’s decorations help all ages get into the holiday spirit, but the theater is hosting the Twelve Movies of Christmas, a festival featuring 12 of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, through December 17.

Made possible by lead sponsor Ace-Robbins, Inc. and the following business and local sponsors: Bell Brothers Well Drilling, The Belt Law firm, P.C., Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Century Farm LLC – Kenneth and Caroline Taylor and Tom and Margarita Taylor, The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, Kintner Modular Homes, Inc., M & T Bank, Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery, Nostalgia Car Wash, P & G Mehoopany Employees Federal Credit Union, Shadowbrook Resort, The Sheldon Family, and the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, admission to all of the movies featured will be free.

Films slated for the Twelve Movies of Christmas are: A Christmas Story, Elf, Bad Santa, Scrooged, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Krampus, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually, Holiday Inn, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Polar Express, and White Christmas. As the lead sponsor, Ace Robbin’s will be underwriting small popcorns and sodas for those who attend the first two days of Twelve Movies of Christmas. They will also be giving out limited edition Ace-Robbins Toy Tanker Trucks to the first fifty children who attend the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Ace-Robbins will also be sponsoring popcorn and soda for all of the showings of It’s a Wonderful Life on December 15. Keep an eye on the Dietrich’s Facebook page to learn about other business sponsors who will provide free popcorn and soda for other specific showtimes during the Twelve Movies of Christmas.

For showtimes and more details about the Twelve Movies of Christmas, visit www.DietrichTheater.com.

For It’s a Wonderful Life, reservations are required by calling the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3. For the other films in the Twelve Movies of Christmas, reservations are highly encouraged. Reserve your tickets by visiting www.Dietrichtheater.com, by visiting the ticket booth or calling 570-836-1022×3. The Dietrich is operating at 10% capacity and is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distant seats, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.

In addition to the Twelve Days of Christmas and experiencing the Dietrich’s beautiful decorations, the Dietrich Theater invites the young and young at heart to pick up ornament making kits on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the ticket booth. Candy cane and icicle ornament kits will be available while supplies last during scheduled movie times that day. These kits have been created and assembled by Sarah Sidorek and Dietrich Theater staff and are underwritten by Ace-Robbins Inc.

Additionally, gift certificates and Dietrich Theater movie bags and poppers will be available for sale throughout December during scheduled movie times or during office hours.