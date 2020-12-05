🔊 Listen to this

George J. Rucco, CRNA, MS was recently promoted to the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve while on active duty orders at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

CDR Rucco has been serving in the Navy Reserve since November 2010, when he received a direct commission as a Naval Officer. During his time in the Navy Reserve, he has provided medical/anesthesia support at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda; at bases in the Arabian Gulf; and on board the USNS Mercy as part of a multilateral humanitarian assistance mission to Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

CDR Rucco has prior enlisted service in the U.S. Navy as a FMF Corpsman with the 8th Marines and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), deploying to the Western Pacific and Mediterranean. He received an honorable discharge from his active duty enlistment in 1989.

CDR Rucco is a Nurse Anesthetist/CRNA in clinical anesthesia practice since 1999 and currently on staff with the Anesthesia Department at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale since 2014. He resides in Jenkins Township with his wife Jean Marie and daughters Julia and Olivia.