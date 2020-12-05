Each miniature painting is 3 x 5-inches or smaller

‘The Shell Seekers’ is a piece by Karyn Wiggill of South Africa, who is one of several international artists whose work is on display in the Cider Painters of America exhibit at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston.

This piece was painted by an artist from Belgium and has been sold to a customer in California.

Irina Kouznetsova from Quebec won a prize in the Cider Painters of America show for her miniature portrait of ‘Lady of A Lake.’

This miniature portrait of a hard-working donkey, carrying a rider and a bulky satchel, is one of hundreds on exhibit at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston this month.

Wildlife is a favorite topic among the Cider Painters of America. This one, titled ‘Aspen Morning, Snowy Owl’ was painted in oil by James Andrews of Bellevue, Ohio.

A glamorous woman, accompanied by a swan and surrounded by mystical figures, stands poised on the shore of a lake.

An owl gazes serenely from its perch in an aspen forest.

And a little donkey perseveres, putting one foot ahead of the other as he carries a rider and a bulky saddlebag.

Those are just a few of the hundreds of miniature paintings you can see at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston, where the Cider Painters of America annual exhibit is on display through Dec. 29.

“I’ve been saying they’ll be here through the end of the month,” gallery director Sally Casey said. “But at some point I have to let them go, because people want to buy them for holiday gifts.”

Already sold is an image of an Old World street, painted by Belgium artist Christian Rzyski and sold to a customer on the West Coast.

“It came from Belgium, was shipped here, and somebody from California bought it,” Casey said, marveling about the international aspects of the exhibit.

The Cider Painters of America, founded in Dallas, Pa., in 1983, welcome artists from around the world to join their group and submit art to their exhibit, where several pieces have won awards.

If you visit the gallery — and it is possible to do that, Casey said, during regular business hours or by appointment — you’ll see the display of miniatures, none larger than 3 x 5-inches, contains work from artists in Canada, South Africa, Australia, Texas, Florida and locales much closer to home, such as Ashley, Clarks Green, Plains Township and Pikes Creek.

Subject matter includes all sorts of imaginative topics, from a prancing unicorn to a child sporting brightly colored rain boots to a tiny gopher peeking from a hole only to encounter a bear.

There are trees and sailboats, landscapes, children searching for seashells, a farmer plowing one field and a rabbit posing in another.

“There’s really something for everyone here,” Casey said, noting prices range from $20 to more than $3,000. “You almost have to come in twice because you don’t notice everything in one visit. I’ll be in this room so many times but I’m always noticing things I didn’t see before.”

While the paintings, rendered in such media as pastel, colored pencil, oil, acrylic and watercolor, would no doubt be attractive if they were, perhaps, 2 feet tall, they’re made even more charming by the fact that each isno larger than a postcard, Casey said.

During past exhibits, local members of the Cider Painters of America have said they believe it takes more skill to create something so tiny, using very delicate brushes and a great deal of care.

Cider Painters of America president Jim Rogowski, of Pikes Creek, said the local group chose its name in the spirit of the Whisky Painters of America, the Scotch and Water Color Society and the Bourbon Society.

Those groups got their start during the Depression, when the Works Progress Administration hired artists to paint murals on public buildings such as post offices and courthouses.

As they traveled from town to town the artists, for their personal projects, painted miniatures that were easy to carry. And they gave themselves names in honor of the drinks they tended to enjoy.

Since the local group didn’t so much go for the hard stuff, they decided to call themselves the Cider Painters of America.

This year’s exhibit doesn’t include a public reception, but the paintings will be exhibited on Facebook and Instagram at “Cider Painters of America.” The artwork may also be viewed at Mainstreet Galleries, 370 Pierce St., during its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. You may also make an appointment during off hours, Casey said. For more info, call 570-287-5589.