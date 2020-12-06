🔊 Listen to this

Boo-hoo.

Every year I attend an ugly Christmas sweater party at Dukey’s Café in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s a night that gets me into the Christmas spirit, because attendees go all-out trying to outdo each other in their favorite festive attire.

Sadly, but to no surprise, it’s been canceled.

A few other Christmas parties I usually plan to stop by each year were also scratched.

It’s too dangerous to gather in groups right now, so it is best to forgo these get-togethers. I get it and agree, but I’ll still complain about it.

Right now, many of us are complaining about something and that’s OK. As long as we have good intentions, it’s fine to complain these days. If complaining means we’re missing things we typically enjoy each year but are forgoing because of the pandemic, then complaining is a good thing.

Think about it.

We complained that we missed family or couldn’t travel on Thanksgiving, but one of those out-of-towners could be asymptomatic and carrying the virus.

We complained when we couldn’t have a party for that milestone birthday, but one of those guests could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and didn’t know it.

And we complained when we didn’t get to hug a friend who’d had a death in the family, even though they could have potentially passed the virus to us during such close contact unknowingly.

It seems all we’re doing is complaining more and more, especially as this pandemic continues and, in some ways, worsens.

I used to think complaining was a sign of negativity or a step in the wrong direction. After all, I grew up hearing “complaining doesn’t get you anywhere.”

So I just never did.

Now, I’m looking at complaining in a whole new way.

We’re actually complaining because we’re staying safe and being responsible. Imagine that? If someone told me I’d be looking at complaining as something positive in 2020, I’d have rolled my eyes, most likely.

I complained about not having the option to have a drink at a restaurant the night before Thanksgiving.

I stood on the side of the argument finding it a bit ridiculous, but I understood why the mandate was made. I understood the intention. I understood it as another attempt at keeping us safe.

That’s a contentious issue, for sure, and I know many businesses suffered because of it. Those situations where small businesses lose hundreds or thousands of dollars because of a rule like that break my heart.

My current motto of “It’s OK to complain” fits that situation.

And it’s fitting many situations we’re all finding ourselves in.

When this pandemic is over, if I find myself complaining too much, I’m going to ask those closest to me to step in and correct me.

By no means do I want to complain forever, but for now, it sure feels good.

There’s nothing better to do, anyway.