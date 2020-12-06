Ruth offers favorite cookie recipies to delight every taste

The holidays bring beautiful trays of tasty cookies for many families, and Ruth’s is no exception. This week she talks about some of her favorites, with recipes so you can try them at home.

Nothing says Christmas more than delicious homemade cookies.

Holiday baking brings me back to my childhood. While many things have changed over the years, Christmas cookies are one tradition that has endured in my family.

I remember sitting on the radiator in my Aunt Jenny’s kitchen looking with big-eyed amazement at a large cookie platter on the kitchen table. It was filled with fig cookies, Italian knots, pecan heavenly bits, and other family recipes. I have great memories of holiday baking with my mom and then with my daughter Katie.

Although I’m perpetually on a diet, it’s the one time of year I allow myself to really enjoy sweets without guilt. They have become an essential part of the holiday celebration in our household. I bake at least a dozen different kinds each year, about 500 cookies total. Enough to share with family, friends, and neighbors who look forward to decorative tins filled with homemade cookies.

When it comes to choosing which cookies to bake, I let my family each pick one of their favorites, I keep tradition with others, and I try a few new recipes each year. Some of our family favorites include red velvet, peanut butter blossoms, kiffles, and pecan crescents. We’ve had hits and misses through the years with some of the new ones we’ve tried. A few, such as red velvet and eggnog cookies, made the cut and became a yearly staple. My daughter went through a spritz cookie faze when she was young. She bought a machine and we had spritz for a year or two, but they didn’t stick around. We all prefer a good sugar cut-out cookie instead.

My personal favorite cookie recipes come from three talented bakers. My mom, and my good friends, Tammie Sciacca and Barbara Gammon. My absolute favorite cookies are my mom’s kiffles. It’s not a family recipe, but rather a Hungarian recipe she learned from friends when we lived in the Lehigh Valley. They are made with a thinly rolled dough filled with various fillings.

My mom always made nut- filled, which were my personal favorites, as well as apricot filled and lekvar (prune) filled. She used an old-fashioned nut grinder when she made them, which just added to the aura of the cookie.

Another front-runner for my holiday favorites is Tammie’s pizzelles. They are Italian waffle cookies that can vary in the flavors you choose to use. While I prefer the traditional anise flavor, Tammie also makes lemon and chocolate flavored.

Finally, Barbara’s Italian ricotta cookies are probably the best I’ve ever had. They are moist and absolutely delicious. Her recipe includes a cream cheese icing that puts them over the top in taste.

While I’ve been a part of several cookie exchanges throughout the years with family and friends, sampling new cookies, my favorites never seem to change. There’s nothing better than gathering around a dining room table with family to enjoy homemade cookies and reminisce about holiday’s past. I’m including the recipes for my three favorites below. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do. I’d love for you to email me your favorite cookie recipe for me to try this year.

My Favorite Christmas Cookies

1. Mom’s Kiffels

Dough

1 lb. butter

1 lb. cream cheese

5 cups flour

Nut filling

1 lb. of ground walnuts (approx.)

Sugar (Approx. ½ to 1 cup)

Warm milk

Drop of lemon juice

Other fillings

Apricot or Lekvar – My mom used SOLO apricot and SOLO prune plum cake & pastry filling.

Confectioners’ sugar

Beat butter until smooth. Add cream cheese and continue beating until fluffy. Slowly add in flour until it is incorporated. Separate the large ball of dough into smaller balls, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Grind walnuts until fine and add sugar to taste. Mix in warm milk to form a paste. Add a dash of lemon juice.

Dust surface of rolling area with a half flour/half sugar mixture. Roll small doughball out in the flour/sugar. Roll as thin as you can without tearing the dough. Cut the rolled circle into a small pie wedges. Place a spoonful of the filling at the wide edge of each wedge. Starting where the filling is, start rolling the wedge towards the center of the circle like a crescent roll. Do the same with apricot and lekvar if you are using those fillings as well.

Bake at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes until a light golden brown. I use parchment paper on the sheet to prevent sticking. Once cooled, sprinkle with sifted powdered sugar.

2. Tammie Sciacca’s Pizzelles

Anise

3 eggs

¾ c sugar

¾ c melted butter

½-2 c flour (depends on size of eggs used and how thin you want the cookie)

1 t. baking powder

2 t. vanilla

1 t. anise oil

Lemon

Omit vanilla & anise & add

2 t. lemon juice

1 t. grated lemon peel

Chocolate

Omit anise & add

3 T cocoa

3 T sugar

Mix ingredients to make batter. Batter should be thick enough that it does not spread when you first put it in machine. It will spread once machine is closed. Preheat pizzelle maker. Spray with cooking spray. Put a spoonful in the center of the design in the machine. Close lid and cook until steam stops coming out. Cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

3. Barbara Gammon’s Ricotta Cookies

3 eggs (beaten)

2 cups sugar

1/2 pound butter(softened)

1 pound ricotta (drain liquid if any)

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon baking powder (sift dry ingredients together)

1 teaspoon salt

4 cups flour

Cream all wet ingredients together…then add dry ingredients a little at a time until completely mixed. Drop by heaping tablespoon on ungreased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart and bake at 350 for about 15 min. (dough is better when kept cool). You can use powdered sugar and water icing or make a cream cheese icing.

Cream cheese icing:

1 box confectioner’s sugar

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons butter (softened)

3 oz cream cheese (softened)

Beat till a nice smooth consistency. Ice cookies when completely cooled.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]