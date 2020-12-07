Borough resident donated 26-foot spruce

The Christmas Tree stands on the square by the Olyphant Queen City Train Station, waiting to be adorned with Christmas light and ornaments.

The massive 26-foot tall spruce tree, estimated at 16 feet wide, was transported through town on a trailer.

Foreman of the DPW of Olyphant, Jimmy Marcinko shows his tree cutting skills, as the massive spruce tree trunk is prep for standing at the Queens Train Station.

The Borough of Olyphant welcomed its official Christmas tree on Friday, when the 26-foot spruce tree arrived at the town square by the Queen City Train Station.

The tree was donated by Olyphant resident Stanley Crambo, who estimated it to be more than 40 years old.

The Department of Public Works of Olyphant, Olyphant police and Councilman Jerry Tully with his truck and trailer transported the tree from the corner of River Street and Church Street to the center of town.

Due to the coronavirus health crisis, the Santa Claus Train has been canceled for 2020, but the Christmas tree is on display for all to see.

The tree arrived safely with help from Olyphant Police Officer Russell Benke, Officer Tim Cramer, Councilman Mike Abda, Dave Krukovitz, Jerry Tully, The DPW of Olyphant (Maintenance Crew) Bill Barnet, Foreman of the DPW Jimmy Marcinko, Chris Barilka, Chief James DeVoe and police dog “King” assisting.