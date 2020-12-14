🔊 Listen to this

The Saint Jude School community came together, once again, this year to donate all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal except for the turkey. Each class was assigned a specific item and the classes delivered. From mashed potatoes, to roll mixes and cranberry sauce to gravy the students and staff collected enough to fill a pick up truck with their collection. All food was delivered to Saint Paul’s Church, which houses afood bank for the Mountain Top area. Shown are students posing wtih Feed A Friend donations. From back left: Reese Tavella, Avery Hudak , Anson Jumper, Valerie Strohl, Melody Josefowicz, Genevieve Jakubczyk, Lukas Phillips, Steven Rowlands, Tommy Elick, Elizabeth Decowski. Front row: Melissa Patrick, and Isabelle Remak.