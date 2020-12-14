Kimberly Adams teaches political science at East Stroudsburg University

Kimberly S. Adams, Ph.D., professor of political science at East Stroudsburg University, has been elected to the board of directors for the National Organization for Women (NOW) in Washington, D.C.

She was elected to serve the Northern district which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. Her term on the 16-member board will begin on Dec. 19, 2020.

“I ran for this position with NOW because I believe in its mission to eliminate discrimination and to achieve and protect the equal rights of all women and girls,” said Dr. Adams. “In this moment, I believe that NOW has an opportunity to position herself as a more inclusive, intersectional feminist organization and I want to be part of it. During the campaign, I promised the state leaders and members of NOW that I would work tirelessly to protect and preserve the rights of women, minorities, and other marginalized groups. I plan to do just that. I consider it my life’s work!”

Dr. Adams earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in political science at the University of Southern Mississippi and earned her doctorate in political science at the University of Mississippi. Adams’ research explores the agenda-setting behavior of women and African-Americans in legislative bodies. She has published and presented academic papers on women and politics at the state, national and international levels.

At ESU, Dr. Adams’ classes focus on racial and ethnic politics, campaigns and elections, women and politics, political communication, and American Government. She serves as ESU campus liaison to the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics and the Osgood Center for International Studies. She is also the advisor to the Political Science Club.

Dr. Adams currently serves on the NOW’s Political Action Committee (PAC), the political arm of the organization that helped to endorse more than 180 feminist candidates for federal office during the 2020 election cycle. She is also a former member of NOW’s Racial Justice Taskforce. Dr. Adams is also proud to serve as NOW’s liaison and board member to the Vote for Equality Super PAC, which was launched by NOW and Feminist Majority to mobilize the student vote in seven battleground states.

“We hired about 275 students on 36 campuses to work in teams to systematically contact students on their campuses with information on student voting rights, voter registration and I.D. laws, and information on the candidates and issues,” said Dr. Adams. “These teams also ran massive campus-wide Get-Out-The-Vote drives.”

The NOW Board oversees the work of the National Action Center and develops and implements the National NOW strategic action program. Board members report regularly to their constituents (members in their districts) about National NOW’s work, and attend a minimum of three regular board meetings a year. In addition, Board members are assigned to committees that work on the implementation and development of NOW’s national action program or oversee the National Action Center’s financial reporting and structure & process matters. For more information about NOW, visit now.org.