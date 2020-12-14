Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The Dallas Lions Club recently decorated the tree on the Post Office lawn in the center of Dallas and put up a Christmas display for all to see. The tree lights were lit on Thanksgiving Eve and the following were present for the lighting: first row, Lion Cubs, Brianna and Chase Rost; second row: Lion President Dave Keating, Lions Don Berlew, Frank Rollman, Eileen Gallup and Joanie Keating. The Lions Club wishes all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.