The Dallas Lions Club, as they have for several years, rang the bells for the Salvation Army. The bell-ringing took place during Thanksgiving week and was more productive than ever. Last year the club received a plaque for the second highest amount collected for the local Salvation Army and this year the collection was considerably higher. Because of the pandemic so many people obviously are acutely aware of the needs of the Salvation Army and were even more generous this year. The Kettles were placed between City Market and the Wine & Spirits store in Dallas. Pictured from left to right are: Lions Don Berlew, Frank Rollman, Lion Cubs Brianna and Chase Rost and Santa.