Each year the Knights of Columbus sponsors the Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest to encourage youth to become more connected to their community and faith. This year’s theme centered on trusting God during a difficult time and how that faith helped them or someone they know to find strength and hope. Students discussed how that trust allowed them to come through the difficulty and to grow as Catholics. The judges were impressed with all of the entries. Winners were as follows: Allison VanPelt, third place; Anna Ostaltsov, second place; Lauren Hayden, first place. Lauren Hayden’s essay will now be passed on to the district level to be judged against students from across the council. Shown are Knights of Columbus Representative Robert Murphy and teacher Carlee Strish presenting the Knights of Columbus Contest winners with their awards. Winners from left are Allison Van Pelt, Anna Ostaltsov and Lauren Hayden.