The Wyoming Valley West Middle School recently honored our Veterans this year with donations by the WVW faculty, staff, and students to the Sneakers for Soldiers program. The program provides sneakers to our military to help them maintain their physical fitness in the Middle East. Our slogan is “Put Your Best Foot Forward, WVW Supports Our Troops,” and the WVW community rasied $2,335 for the program. Letters from the soldiers have expressed sincere gratitude for this gift, which lets them know they are not forgotten. Shown from left are: Mr. Tim Needle, Assistant Principal, Mrs. Lori Bell, Secretary, Mrs. Nancy Keiper, Secretary, Mrs. Lori Tillger, Family Consumer Science Teacher/Program Coordinator, Ms. Deborah Troy, Principal.​