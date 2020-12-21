🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG, PA – Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) welcomes the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors and one new member to its Board Development Committee.

Alison L. Bernhardt, Jayne Huston and Judith Windom have joined the GSHPA board and Susan Smith has joined the Board Development Committee. All of the new members represent a broad scope of expertise in finance, business development, community relations and service.

“All four of our newest members embody the spirit of GSHPA and bring key talents and expertise to the table,” said Janet Donovan, President and CEO of GSHPA. “We are looking forward to having them bring valuable insights and perspectives to our organization. We are certain they will make a meaningful impact in advancing our mission in 2021 and beyond.”

As a volunteer-driven organization, GSHPA has a Board of Directors composed of community leaders. These women and men believe in the value of Girl Scouting and its ability to develop future girl leaders. If you would like to become a leadership volunteer, please reach out to Janet Donovan, President & CEO at [email protected]

New member bios:

Alison L. Bernhardt, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer for UPMC Pinnacle. She manages UPMC Pinnacle’s finances and is responsible for financial reporting. Alison earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at Indiana State University of Pennsylvania and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs (PICPA). She is also a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)

Jayne Huston is a Business and Executive Coach/Vice President with ThistleSea Business Development LLC. As part of the ThistleSea team, she is growing businesses throughout the Commonwealth through coaching, mentoring and consulting services from the firm’s Harrisburg area location. Among her recognitions, Jayne has been the recipient of the “Business Women First” Award presented by the Pittsburgh Business Times. She has also received the Women of Achievement Award in Pittsburgh as well as the Gannon University Small Business Development Center’s Legacy Award at the Women in Leadership Development (WILD) Conference in Erie.

Jayne has also been recognized as the U.S. SBA’s Women’s Business Advocate, Region III (Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia); and counted among the “Top 100 People” and “Entrepreneur of the Year” (Non-Profit) by Pennsylvania Business Central.

Susan Smith began her Girl Scout journey in the 1970s as a Brownie. She is a graduate of Penn State University with a broad professional background who has remained committed throughout the years to serving others. Susan started her career in Washington D.C assisting individuals with mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities and continued to work with diverse populations throughout the world as she accompanied her husband during his military career.

Throughout her career,she successfully led individuals and teams focused on program development, compliance and growth.

Judith Windom works as a Senior Community Affairs Analyst at Highmark Blue Shield, where she manages the United Way campaign in the Central PA region, as well as, manages the volunteer program. In her role as an analyst, she also reviews corporate sponsorships and grants.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from Central Penn College and a Master’s degree in Health Education from Penn State University.Judith has a passion for women’s and girls’ health and has facilitated one of the largest women’s health conferences in the region for 13 years. She also served as a Girl Scout troop leader for more than 20 years.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania provides the character-building benefits of Girl Scouting to more than 17,500 girls across 30 counties in central and northeastern Pennsylvania. The organization’s mission and long-term goal is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. To learn more, visit www.gshpa.org.