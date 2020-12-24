🔊 Listen to this

“I’m paying special attention to the maid,” I said, half joking last Sunday, as Tchaikovsky’s music filled my mom’s sitting room and the two of us enjoyed the Scranton Civic Ballet Co.’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” on WVIA-TV.

The show was charming, and of course I enjoyed watching the young women who had the major roles, among them Abby Lazecki of Pittston as the Snow Queen and Meta Mihalchick of Laflin as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Way to go, Luzerne County dancers!

But I also have a fondness for a certain less famous role — because once upon a time, when I was a teen-age dance student at the former Wilkes-Barre Ballet Theatre, I, too, donned a black dress and white apron and took on a part that usually includes a bit of dancing as well as some domestic duties, such as collecting the coats of or passing refreshments to the “party guests” in Act I.

Good job as the maid this year, Catherine Healey!

While I’m passing out kudos, thanks to WVIA-TV and to the Scranton Civic Ballet Co. for giving dance fans the holiday gift of being able to see local dancers perform. If you missed “The Nutcracker” on Sunday, rest assured it will air again at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 over WVIA-TV.

Watching the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince unfold, and hearing that familiar music, made this crazy year seem almost, well, normal. And I already was in an especially good mood, feeling pleasantly tired after cross-country skiing that afternoon with my husband, and being able to spend some time with my mother, who had been baking cookies.

Other arts organizations also have prepared holiday gifts for the community, and I’m looking forward to enjoying them as well.

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s James Goode has crafted a version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” as a radio play. It’s already aired on WVIA-FM, and now you can listen to it anytime if you log on to the BTE web site.

The story opens with narrator Elizabeth Dowd talking about Ebenezer Scrooge’s business partner, Marley, being dead — and soon Eric Wunsch can be heard greeting Scrooge with a “Merry Christmas, Uncle! God save you!” and Andrew Hubatsek as Scrooge answers with a “Bah, humbug!”

I haven’t had time to listen to much more than that, but I eagerly anticipate enjoying the entire show soon.

Similarly, I also want to log on to plummerschristmascarol.com to hear a dramatic reading of the Charles Dickens classic by Joseph and Therese Plummer.

Decades ago, their father, Joseph Plummer Sr., used to entertain audiences with a one-man reading of “A Christmas Carol,” at King’s College, where he was on the faculty, and at Grey Towers, the former home of Pennsylvania Gov. Gifford Pinchot.

Plummer’s son and daughter have continued annual readings at Grey Towers, and this year offer their recorded version.

Finally, even though I have been too pressed for time to listen to the entire story of Scrooge’s ghostly visitors and his change of heart, I can at least report that I have happily enjoyed an online treat that lasts only a few minutes.

The Scranton-based Arcadia Chorale has released a recording of “Nata Lux,” a lovely Christmas hymn that can be accessed at youtu.be/YBks6yhlgGo [youtu.be].

It is the second of three planned releases, safely recorded, singer by individual singer, through technical wizardy, and it’s just as enjoyable as the first release, which was an arrangement of “How Can I Keep From Singing?”

If anything speaks to the resilience of the human spirit, that song does. The chorale’s effort does. So do the efforts of the dancers and the actors and so many other creative people around the region … let’s support them, any way we can.