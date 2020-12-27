🔊 Listen to this

The other day I shared a message from IN-Q on social media.

That’s the stage name for Adam Schmalholz, a singer and poet from Los Angeles who I happen to follow on social media. His poetry is a reflection of experiences he’s had in life.

“Be safe and be kind

Believe the world will be fine

Be in your heart and your mind

Until we leave this behind

Be empathetic or try

Be on humanity’s side”

I wrote that those words are truly relatable for the present time, when everyone needs a little pick-me-up.

As we spend the next week contemplating our 2021 resolutions, wouldn’t it be great if this was a message we all got behind?

Wouldn’t it be great if we all tried to be more empathetic and understanding?

Just the smallest act of kindness and concern can go a long way.

I’m a huge believer in setting goals when a new year rolls around. We all need something to aim higher for and to work toward.

For many, there are fitness goals. Others have some relationship goals. And some have internal self-love goals.

As an add-on to any of the above, let’s consider acting more humane, empathetic and understanding.

Many people are spent this year and with 2021 just around the corner, they’re looking forward to a brand-new year.

We have to be careful, though, because this virus won’t miraculously go away. We won’t have enough vaccines for all Americans for some time and there’s still work to be done.

For me, still, the thought of a brand-new year signifies hope. I’m not changing my tune when it comes to that notion.

I’m hopeful that we’ll move past much of the political and social unrest we experienced so fervently this past year.

I’m hopeful that we’ll have a smooth transition of power in Washington.

And I’m hopeful that the nation’s coronavirus cases subside.

A lot of this is out of our control, but what is in our control is the power to make realistic and possible resolutions for the new year.

I’m writing this today in advance of Jan. 1 because we’ll need time to reflect on and think about what resolutions are best for each of us.

Let’s write a list of possible resolutions and analyze which may be possible.

Whatever direction you choose, I hope it propels you forward and helps create a better, more meaningful year ahead.