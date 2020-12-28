Gift-giving event benefits women, children at Catherine McAuley House

Employees from FNCB Bank, as part of Operation Elf, recently donated $4,285 to the Catherine McAuley Center to help 50 individuals have a brighter holiday season. The funds will be used to purchase toys and clothing for those in need.

More than 200 FNCB staff members participated in the Bank’s signature holiday gift-giving event. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the program shifted from gift buying for “adopted families” to monetary donations.

The mission of the Catherine McAuley Center is to meet the housing needs of women. In particular, they provide temporary shelter for women and children in crisis and assist women to obtain safe, affordable, permanent housing.

“This is certainly a challenging year with many more people in need because of COVID,” said Mike Cummings, Vice President, Marketing Manager. “When the call for donations for the Catherine McAuley Center went out, our team opened their wallets and hearts to help us raise the most money since the program launched eight years ago.”

Operation Elf is part of FNCB’s larger Community Caring initiative. As a true, local community bank, FNCB is making a difference through volunteerism, donations and outreach programs.