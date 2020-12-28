Chris Brooks teaches history at East Stroudsburg University

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights recently announced the appointment of Christopher T. Brooks, PhD., associate professor of history and geography at East Stroudsburg University, to the Pennsylvania Advisory Committee to the Commission. Dr. Brooks will be one of 15 Pennsylvanians selected to work in that advisory role. His term will run for four years.

“I am grateful for being afforded the opportunity to serve and look forward to deliberating with my new colleagues and providing counsel to interested stakeholders here in the Commonwealth and Washington, D.C.,” said Brooks.

Dr. Brooks earned a dual bachelor’s degree in history and philosophy and master’s degree in American history, both from ESU. He completed extensive academic work at Edinburgh University in Scotland, and completed his doctoral work at the University of Kassel in Germany, focusing on legal and constitutional history, in 2006.

In addition to his teaching assignment at ESU, Dr. Brooks has published numerous articles, including those for his monthly “Historically Speaking” column for The Morning Call. He has also co-authored two books on German employment law, the most recent being, Expats in Germany – Inbound and Outbound: Questions Frequently Asked by Foreigners. He has presented on his various research topics nationally and internationally.

Dr. Brooks has also served ESU in various capacities, including the role of faculty athletics representative for the Warriors from 2011-2014, representing ESU and its faculty in its relationship with the NCAA, and currently leads the University-wide pre-law advising program. Along with that role, he also serves as an at-large board member for the Northeast Association of Pre-Law Advisors, the largest organization of its kind in the United States. His current research deals with John S. Rock, the first African-American attorney admitted to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court, and he has worked with the Institute for Justice and National Constitution Center on the topic.

According to its website, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights was “established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, and is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. The Commission: in our 7th decade, a continuing legacy of influence in civil rights.” For information about the Commission, please visit usccr.gov.