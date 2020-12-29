🔊 Listen to this

The Kiwanis Club of Swoyersville contributed to the SAL (Sons of the American Legion) Post 644 Christmas Giving for our Veterans Program. With the donations collected, the Veterans from the V.A. Hospital and Veterans Village had a visit from Santa and a representatives of SALs Post 644. They presented gift cards to our deserving veterans so they can purchase whatever they may need. Shown from left are Kiwanis President Kathy Breznay, Case Manager of Veterans Village Luke Malonis, and Kiwanis Secretary Sandi Williams Urzen. To learn more about the club visit our Facebook page.