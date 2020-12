🔊 Listen to this

The Kiwanis Club of Swoyersville was happy to play Santa for the residents of St Joseph’s Center in Swoyersville. Our Kiwanis shopper, Sandi Williams Urzen, recently had a television delivered and installed. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the annual Christmas party has been postponed. Shown in the photo are Jimmy Viercinski and Casey Ferko. More information about the Kiwanis Club can be found on Facebook.