The new year brings new health and wellness opportunities at the Dietrich Theater. Starting in January there will be three innovative yoga classes for you to try. Yoga is a way to promote overall health, strengthen the body, improve flexibility, increase energy and decrease stress.

Among the offerings are Simply Yoga, for your average yogi, Chair Yoga for people who find difficulty with traditional yoga classes, and Kundalini Yoga.

Simply Yoga classes are $10 per class and are taught by Donna Fetzko, M.S., CNC, RYT. The class will start via Zoom on Wednesday, January 6 through April 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The class is suitable for all levels and is presented in a user-friendly, safe and effective YogaFit style. You will want to wear comfortable clothes, have water, and a mat, towel or blanket. You will be refreshed and renewed afterwards.

If you feel challenged by a traditional yoga class, Chair Yoga class is for you. Taught by Donna Fetzko, M.S., CNC, RYT, Chair Yoga brings you all the befits of yoga but with the aid of a chair. You can strengthen your body, increase mobility in joints, improve balance and flexibility and experience an overall sense of well-being. Chair Yoga is sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne & Wyoming Counties, & the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation. This class is offered twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Monday classes will start via Zoom on January 4 – April 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. excluding April 5. Friday classes will start via Zoom on January 8 – April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. excluding April 2. Admission to Chair Yoga is free.

Kundalini Yoga is more challenging to everyone as its main focus is on breath, yet can be done by everyone. The class is taught by Barbara Tierney who has studied Kundalini Yoga for the past 11 years and yoga for the past 20 years. In this class you will experience the gifts that Kundalini yoga, as taught by Yogi Bhajan, has to offer as you explore breath, movement and mantra. All you need is a yoga mat and blanket. This class offered is $10 and is held via Zoom on Mondays starting on January 11 – April 26 excluding April 5 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays starting on January 13 – April 28 from 5:40 p.m. – 6:40 p.m.

All these yoga classes are offered for adults 18 and up. If you wish to take part and enjoy the enlightening experience of yoga call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022×3 to register. You can visit their website at www.dietrichtheater.com or call 570-836-1022×3 for more information on these classes and the other wonderful classes the Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock has to offer.