Calls doubled during early stage of COVID-19 pandemic

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania is excited to announce the Scranton Area Foundation is generously supporting PA 211 NE with a grant in the amount of $10,000.

Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., Chief Executive Officer, of the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which oversees PA 211 NE said the fund will be used to support information and referral services.

“FSA is so grateful to the Scranton Area Foundation for its leadership and generosity during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Economic Recovery Period in the Lackawanna County Region,” she said, noting that calls doubled during the early COVID-19 pandemic and that PA 211 NE projects a statewide increase of 25% during the economic recovery period.

PA 211 NE provides 24/7/365 a free telephone, text, and web information and referral service to thousands of human services needs ranging from food, housing insecurity, emergency shelter, aging, access to physical and mental health services, child abuse/neglect reports, drug and alcohol services, utility assistance, homelessness, and victim services.

The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania was established in 1895 by a group of involved and concerned members of the community to provide diverse services to children, individuals, seniors, and families empowering them to achieve their full potential through building healthier relationships and stronger communities.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation makes grants to foster good ideas which have the potential to strengthen our community and enrich the lives of the people of Scranton, Lackawanna County, and Northeastern Pennsylvania.