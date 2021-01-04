Funds will go toward new lighting system

🔊 Listen to this

Marian Catholic High School received a First Federal Charitable Foundation grant it will use to purchase a lighting system for its stage, which the school uses for theater productions, Mass and school assemblies.

Marian announced its new Performing Art Program (PAP) this past summer under the direction of Carrie Fox, a current employee of the school. The school was given a gift from a benefactor to redo the stage floor. As school officials continued to assess the needs of the stage area for the PAP and other school activities, they concluded that lighting would be a priority and plan to use the full amount of the grant toward the lighting renovation for the stage.

School officials said that having proper lighting installed “will ensure the safety of our performers by having a well-lit stage, make the visibility better for our audience and enhance the production values” of its performances.

In applying for the grant, the Rev. Allen Hoffa, Marian’s Head of School, said the Performing Art Program would help students to “foster a greater appreciation of art, music and literature while developing self-confidence, public speaking and presentation skills, and building skills that develop the whole person.”

As a private high school that doesn’t receive state assistance, Marian is responsible for raising its own funds to cover things like operating expenses and facility projects. In the future, Marian plans to generate revenue for the program from school productions and solicit donations and grant funding through its Theater Arts Booster Club, which will cover the costs of production rights, costumes, sets and programs.

While Marian seniors previously performed an annual musical, the newly-established Performing Art Program will introduce freshmen, sophomores and juniors to the performing arts. Students in all grades will now act in the school play, create sets, assist with lighting and sound, and perform in the orchestra. The program will include theater and performing arts classes during the school year and conduct both a fall performance and spring musical.

Father Hoffa said, “Our school family looks to form young leaders who will contribute to their local communities. The First Federal Charitable Foundation is setting a fine example for what community engagement looks like, especially in helping others to succeed. We are so thankful to be able to walk alongside the First Federal Charitable Foundation providing hope and opportunities to young people.”

The First Federal Charitable Foundation was established to support worthwhile community causes. It strives to nurture nonprofit institutions and programs that will effectively serve those in need from the community, empower nonprofit institutions and programs that will expand their presence in and services to the area, and promote opportunities for new nonprofit institutions and programs that will serve the unserved.

Non-profit organizations with a 501(c)(3) IRS designation that are located in Luzerne, Schuylkill, Carbon and Columbia counties are eligible to apply. Any organization whose headquarters is in another county but services either Luzerne, Schuylkill, Carbon or Columbia counties may apply for a grant to be used in one of those counties.

For more information on the foundation or to obtain a grant application, visit www.1stfederalcharitable.org or call 570-501-2784.