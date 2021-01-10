🔊 Listen to this

A few months ago, I touched on Boost Business NEPA in a column, but I didn’t devote as much space as it deserves.

So today, allow me to share some information on a cause that is uniting community advocates and leaders who are boosting our area businesses-in-need.

The collaboration is extraordinary, and the people involved really care.

Before I tell you about the people involved, let me tell you more about boostbusinessnepa.com.

It’s a compassionate initiative designed to connect Northeastern Pennsylvania businesses to an ecosystem of critical support. It’s fueled by expertise, collaboration and care.

Here’s the deal: people can register on the website as either a business-in-need or a business that is willing to help.

Businesses-in-need are just that: those local businesses that have been so deeply affected by COVID-19’s restrictions. They are the backbones of our communities, the ones who always support causes, and the places that employ our families and neighbors.

On the website, businesses can sign up saying what they need. Examples include access to experts, peer support, cash flow, utilities, insurance, employee retention and more.

From there, they’ll be eligible to receive donations that come through Boost Business NEPA, as well as be notified of incentives and offers made exclusively to the platform.

Businesses and individuals can step up to help and connect with those in need through this network. Donations are also accepted directly through boostbusinessnepa.com.

State Sen. John Yudichak, through the Yudichak Family Lighthouse Fund, will match up to $2,500 in donations.

Similarly, my friend Josh Katyl from The Katyl Agency will do the same.

His agency received a regional award through Allstate, which included grant money for his community.

Among his list of charitable efforts, Josh chose to get behind Boost Business with a matching grant.

How awesome is that?

That is real money that will help with businesses-in-need with their cash flow problems.

Josh is innovative and caring, which is why I wasn’t surprised when he came forward to assist small businesses and nonprofits.

Hopefully others will follow his lead and do the same.

It’s going to take a plethora of people to keep our area businesses going.

While many are struggling, those who’ve weathered the storm a bit better can get involved and offer support.

I’m in awe of the resilience of this community and have to thank people like Helen Lavelle and Holly Pilcavage for spearheading this important initiative.

I don’t know of any other ecosystem like this existing locally, but I’m certainly glad to be a part of this one.

Visit boostbusinessnepa.com when you have a moment.