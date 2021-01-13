🔊 Listen to this

Some people thought the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre wouldn’t be able to perform at all this past year, because of COVID-19.

But artistic director Gina Malsky moved her students outdoors to Kirby Park, and held a summer production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Then people thought the dancers might not be able to stage their traditional holiday production of “The Story of The Nutcracker.”

Still undeterred, “Miss Gina” arranged for umbrella bloc, a local creative agency and video production company, to film the girls in November as they danced to the familiar strains of Tchaikovskyi’s music.

The young dancers and their families are expected to gather at 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Movies 14 to watch the recorded performance, as well as a segment from umbrella bloc’s soon-to-be-completed documentary about how the dance company has coped with COVID precautions over the past several months.

While Sunday afternoon’s event is considered “a private screening,” Malsky said the theater, which is following COVID safety protocols, can accommodate 25 to 30% capacity, and if there is room she’ll welcome additional dance fans other than the dancers’ families and friends to attend.

Tickets are $15 each and must be obtained in advance, either by contacting Malsky through the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Facebook page, at [email protected] or by calling 570-332-7817.

“We’re so excited,” she said, promising a rewarding show.