Forty-Fort, PA – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania announces a new fundraiser, “Ski for the B” Winter Snowcial, to be held Sunday, Jan. 31, starting at 11 a.m. at Montage Mountain in Scranton.

Bigs, Littles, families, and the general public are all welcome to attend this family friendly, “snowcially” distant, outdoor event. Masks are required.

Participants are invited to spend the day skiing, snow tubing, and enjoying the winter setting at Montage Mountain Ski Resort. Event also includes a “hot chocolate happiness hour” featuring an exclusive meet and greet as well as pictures with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from the popular hit movie “Frozen” around the firepit.

Donations are encouraged.

An all-day lift ticket is available $45, or you can opt for an all-day lift ticket with equipment rental for $52. Snow tubing will be offered at two set times, either 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., for $25. Portions of the proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the “Ski for the B” Winter Snowcial can be purchased by visiting the clubs program at montagemountaingroups.com. Enter the username: Big-Brothers-Big-Sisters, use the password: clubs.

Click on the “I agree” tab on the information page. Finally, select your tubing or skiing sessions from the Big Brothers Big Sisters products page. This is a one-day event. Tickets are only valid for Sunday, Jan. 31 but if needed, a snow make up day is set for Sunday, Feb. 7.

For additional information, or to become a sponsor please contact 570-824-8756 or visit bbbsnepa.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania began in Luzerne County in 1974. The program strives to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Its mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth to realize their full potential.