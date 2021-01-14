And, for two whole days, they get to be the same age

Mary Lynn Kutzer Murray and Bonnie Fox have enjoyed many vacations including a trip to Florida in 1983.

Mary Lynn Kutzer Murray and Bonnie Fox are not shy about letting people know they are fans of the Green Bay Packers.

Bonnie Fox of West Pittston turns 65 today Jan. 14 and her best friend since elementary school, Mary Lynn Kutzer Murray of Harford will celebrate her 66th birthday on Saturday.

Do you know what this means?

“For two days we get to be the same age,” Mary Lynn said with a joyful chuckle, recalling how much the friends enjoyed both being age 10 together, or age 11 together, soon after they’d each noticed that the girl in the yard next door was pretty nice.

“We were together so often,” Bonnie recalled, “people thought we were sisters.”

After enough people made that assumption, the two friends started calling each other “Sis,” and they were each glad to have a “sister,” since Bonnie was an only child and Mary Lynn had three brothers but was the only girl in her family.

Some of the friends’ early memories include getting together at Mary Lynn’s house to watch football games on a color TV.

“I was a Joe Namath fan and the year Joe Namath and the Colts played Johnny Unitas, her dad and brother invited my grandfather and me over to see it because they had a color TV. They invited us over so I could ‘see Joe Namath’s blood’ in color,” she said. “I don’t remember who won the game but I do remember us all being together.”

As an honorary member of the family, Bonnie also recalls accompanying Mary Lynn’s family on road trips to Annapolis, where Mary Lynn’s older brother, Jack Kutzer, was a student at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“My mother made the best hoagie dressing,” Mary Lynn said, remembering how her mother would pack a cooler with hoagie fixings that everyone, including some of her brother’s fellow midshipmen, would enjoy as a picnic lunch.

The two women say their friendship has endured for decades, despite Bonnie living out of state for several years. She’s back in their West Pittston hometown now, and Mary Lynn lives in Susquehanna County.

“I visited her many times when she lived in Tennessee,” Mary Lynn said.

In recent years the duo frequently celebrated their birthdays by driving to New York City, carrying a sign that mentioned the special dates and jostling with other bystanders, hoping to be seen on “The Today Show.” They succeeded several times.

Both Green Bay Packers fans, they’ve also traveled together to see their team play, both in Buffalo, N.Y., and at Giants Stadium. The trip to Giants Stadium took place in January 2002, Bonnie recalled, and “we were in a horrific snow storm coming back.”

Through it all the friends have enjoyed their adventures. And if you ask them, in separate phone conversations, for tips on nurturing a friendship that endure, they give nearly identical answers:

“Don’t be judgmental,” one said.

“Don’t judge,” said the other.

“Just love each other,” Mary Lynn added. “And be there, no matter how near or far you are. A phone call can be as good as a face-to-face.”