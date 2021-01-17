🔊 Listen to this

During the pandemic, there have also been many blessings that have come to light.

Maybe it’s more time with family than ever before.

Or maybe it’s the slowdown and appreciation of life’s simplicity.

Or, more time spent enjoying or renovating a home.

All of the above are true for me, with one addition: the increase in original content from influencers, journalists and everyday folks finding new ways to connect.

I’ve written before about how I’ve embraced Instagram Live shows by celebrities and fitness enthusiasts. Getting a peek into their day-to-day lives has been interesting and inspiring.

A few weeks ago, I participated in making some of that content when I sat down #OnTheStacks with my friend Bill Corcoran Jr. to record my first-ever podcast.

His #OnTheStacks podcasts, launched in 2020, have become increasingly popular. Filmed at his family business, Corcoran Printing in Wilkes-Barre, Bill invites local people to sit on huge paper stacks used to print literature, marketing materials and more (the pictures are cool), then share their stories on his podcast.

What began as a fun photo opportunity for people enthralled by the massive stacks of paper at a state-of-the-art printing facility, has evolved into so much more. It’s now part of Bill’s overall #OnTheStacks brand, which is gaining popularity thanks to his podcast available on all platforms: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

There’s also a companion website, onthestacks.com, and corresponding social media sites: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The website, designed by Halibut Blue, shows all the folks who’ve graced the stacks so far. Their podcasts are posted there, too, making for easy-to-access listening.

Many of the guests bring props to hold when they get their turn sitting on the stacks, and thanks to professional photography by Darren Elias, the photos are always angled and shot nicely. Darren is a special fellow, always making time for the weekly photoshoots both in the printing facility and in the studio.

The podcast and studio are very well done and sharp, with professional editing, state-of-the-art microphones, a flat-screen TV welcoming guests and a fridge.

After hours at Corcoran Printing, this whole different type of production takes place than what happens during the day.

I love when anybody creates something new that they’d been wanting to do, so when Bill asked me to be a guest I was glad to oblige.

I had fun remembering my start in journalism, recalling stories I wrote, discussing the state of journalism today and talking about the newspaper in general. I also reflected on my background in digital media at two digital ad agencies, which were fantastic experiences for me.

If you have some time, give the podcast a listen anywhere it’s available.

I appreciate Bill Jr. sitting down with me, his interest in my career and, most of all, his desire to create original content.