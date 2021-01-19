🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Joseph Anistranski, M.D., a long-time Wilkes-Barre family medicine physician, is joining the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Geisinger 65 Forward is a healthcare program designed exclusively for people age 65 and older where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services and social, educational and wellness activities.

Dr. Anistranski has been practicing family medicine in Luzerne County for more than 30 years. He earned his medical degree from the Pennsylvania State University after completing undergraduate studies in biology at the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his family medicine residency at Wyoming Valley Family Practice in Kingston.

Dr. Anistranski has practiced medicine at several Wyoming Valley locations throughout his career, including as an emergency room physician at the former Mercy Hospital, and in family medicine with Mercy Family Practice, Intermountain Medical Group, and The Wright Center for Community Health.

Since 1996 he has served at the medical director for Catholic Social Services in Wilkes-Barre.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this team and to supporting this unique program,” Anistranski said. “The 65 Forward program is about making health care easier. Having these services and activities in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre can help us improve the health of our neighbors like never before.”

Dr. Anistranski is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Practice and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (FAAFP). Dr. Anistranski is currently accepting new patients.

He joins George Avetian, D.O., at the Wilkes-Barre 65 Forward Health Center located in Midtown Village.

Complimentary parking for tours and appointments is available in the lot adjacent to the 65 Forward Health Center off Northampton Street. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Anistranski, or for more information on enrolling in the program, can call 866-807-2849 or visit geisinger.org/forwardnewsWBto learn more.