The other day someone asked me how I’ve come up with things to write about during a pandemic.

I thanked them for reading this column every week and admitted that it’s been challenging at times, but at other times not so much.

This column was born out of my love for socializing and interacting with others. The fundraising events, parties, area restaurants and so much more are what gave me the fun stories to put on these pages.

That’s somewhat changed, of course, but the energy put into this space each week has not.

You see, I’ve taken a true liking to this expanded and improved virtual world.

I’ve attended several fundraising festivities, some networking functions and scores of meetings via Zoom and now Microsoft Teams.

I’m using my trusty iPad more than ever before, and I’ve become accustomed to virtual meetings where I can see people’s faces, as opposed to just hear their voices, as was the norm of conference calls before.

It’s not for everyone, but I came from a world of digital marketing agencies where I spent countless hours on calls and virtual meetings. On a rare, perhaps quarterly occasion, an in-person client meeting would occur, but usually our client relationships grew and flourished because of the ability to connect digitally, without the wasted travel time.

My clients were usually in different states and often on different coasts.

I’ve spent time in the past months counseling those who are struggling. Some don’t know how to interact in this new virtual world, and that’s OK. It’s a learning adjustment for many, but since I’m afraid it will become somewhat of a new norm, it’s imperative they adapt.

Employers have found many efficiencies through this experience, and families and friends living in different parts of the country or world have improved their once seldom-nourished relationships.

It’s fascinating to me.

While I know it’s hard to let go of what was, it’s also very possible to embrace what is and what’s to come.

Hopefully, we’ll see a balance of virtual and in-person connections, especially as vaccines become available and folks become more comfortable.

Until then, I’ll keep finding things to write about in this new very virtual world we find ourselves living in.

Some weeks are better than others, which is to be expected.

Plus, I’m always happy to share this page with my dear friend, Ruth Corcoran, whose articles remind us of the importance of family, friends and reflection each week.

Thanks to her, I’m always inspired to continue writing.

And thanks to readers I’m always encouraged to keep doing the best I can overall at this newspaper; it’s such an important source for local news and community updates.

Whether you read this digitally or with paper-in-hand, I’m appreciative that you do.