Events to be held via Zoom on Feb. 17, March 17 and April 14

The Wilkes University English Department will host the Allan Hamilton Dickson Fund Spring Writers Series featuring Zach Linge, Poupeh Missaghi and Howard Norman.

Throughout the spring 2021 semester, the guest artists will visit campus virtually to read from their work and discuss the creative process. English Department Chair and Associate Professor Mischelle Anthony notes the series as a hard-won bright spot after a difficult year. “All three authors have been gracious and eager to connect with our students and our community via these remote events,” Anthony said.

The readings will take place via Zoom, which comes with certain perks. Anthony anticipates a larger audience, more accessible events and closed captioning on the recording that will be offered via the Wilkes YouTube channel following each reading.

These events are free and open to the public. For event links, please visit wilkes.edu/dickson.

About the artists:

Zach Linge

Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.

Zach Linge’s poems appear in AGNI, Best New Poets 2020, New England Review, Poetry and elsewhere, and their second refereed article was published in a special issue of African American Review on the works of Percival Everett.

Linge is the recipient of scholarships to The Kenyon Review Writers Workshop and the Sewanee Writers’ Conference and lives in Tallahassee, Florida, where they serve as editor-in-chief of the Southeast Review.

Poupeh Missaghi

Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m.

Poupeh Missaghi is a writer, a translator of Persian, the Iran editor-at-large for Asymptotejournal.com and an educator. She holds a Ph.D. in English/creative writing from the University of Denver and an M.A. in creative writing from Johns Hopkins University.

Her nonfiction, fiction, and translations have appeared in numerous journals and she has several books of translation published in Iran. She is currently a visiting assistant professor at the Department of Writing at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her debut novel, trans(re)lating house one, was published by Coffee House Press in February 2020.

Howard Norman

Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

Howard Norman is a novelist, memoirist, and children’s author. Recent works include the memoir I Hate To Leave This Beautiful Place and the novel The Ghost Clause. His books have been translated into 24 languages and awarded the Harold Morton Landon Prize in Translation from the Academy of American Poets.

A 30-year faculty member at the University of Maryland and the New York Summer Writers Institute, Norman is working on a memoir of friendship with the painter Jake Berthot, titled The Wound Is The Place The Light Enters You; a collection of his letters sent to W.S. Merwin from Japan while walking Basho’s okunohosomiche, Narrow Road to the North; and a graphic noir, Detective Levy Detects, with illustrations by Annie Bakst.