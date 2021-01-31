🔊 Listen to this

Losing a pet is like losing a part of your family.

I learned that all too well this week.

When I was in my early ‘20s and still living with my parents, my father and sister decided to adopt Suzy, a 4-year-old sweetheart Golden Retriever. She came from a family of divorce; mother and father were moving to separate locations, and Suzy didn’t fit in anymore.

My dad immediately stepped in to take Suzy, giving her a life she probably never imagined.

He brought her home to our house in Kingston and for the next six years lived a pampered and luxurious existence.

We spoiled her rotten, in part because she had abandonment issues that were easy to diagnose from the beginning.

She stayed to herself, usually laying behind chairs or under tables, before she realized we were going to take care of her for the long haul.

She would come into my bedroom and look at me in the morning as I was waking up, only coming onto the bed if I invited her.

She was special and sweet.

That’s why this loss is particularly hard for me.

On Thursday, I visited my parents for my mom’s birthday. It was a wonderful day, with friends and family stopping over to drop off gifts and cards. Mom was elated, and my Dad, sister and I were, too.

I knew then that something was wrong with Suzy.

Normally, she would come right over to me, with a paw on my knee and a wag in her tail. When she just looked at me stalwartly, I knew something was wrong.

My mom agreed and said she would watch her as I left.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I wouldn’t see her again.

That’s the hard thing about losing a pet. Often times, because they can’t speak, you don’t realize it until it happens.

My mom called me Friday morning to share the news that Suzy had gotten sick overnight, walked herself into the kitchen and peacefully died.

My heart stopped (I think).

I had just been with her, had just hugged her and had just taken her for a long walk the week prior.

I couldn’t bare the fact of living without her excitement every time I walked in. She was extraordinarily loving, with the kindest soul. I think she knew we saved her.

One day, after we first got her, she decided to take a jaunt through the neighborhood on her own. We got a call that she was licking library-goers at the Hoyt Library in Kingston. My mom joked that she was a thespian and just needed some literature.

When we picked her up, she was elated to see us. Since she was new in town, we surmised that she couldn’t find her way back home.

This is a loss that we’ll feel forever because she was such a huge part of our lives.

Our other Golden Retriever, Duke, who is only two, feels it, too.

He keeps looking out the window for when Suzy will come home.

Unfortunately, she won’t.

But we can all take comfort knowing that she had the best life possible.

We loved her so much, and I know she loved us.