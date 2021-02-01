Project focused on creating a virtual environment using point cloud methods

A project completed in Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s Surveying Engineering Program has received international recognition.“Realistic Virtual Reality Environments from Point Clouds” was featured in a story published by GIM International, a magazine that covers news and items of interest related to the geomatics industry.

The publication is distributed to thousands of industry professionals in 170 countries worldwide.

The project was headed by Dimitrios Bolkas, assistant professor of surveying engineering, and Jeffrey Chiampi, assistant teaching professor of engineering.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre Surveying Engineering 2020 graduates Vincent Pavill IV and John Chapmanalso participated.

The project focused on creating a virtual environment using point cloud methods, typically used in surveying, for mapping, three-dimensional modeling and monitoring.

Bolkas said GIM International’s editor read one of his publications in the International Journal of Image and Data Fusion and wanted to feature the group’s work in the magazine.

“I think it is great for professionals from around the world to read the important research that we do at Penn State Wilkes-Barre,” Bolkas said. “This shows that our research has an impact and is being noticed not just in the academic world, but also in the professional world.”

He said his students read articles from GIM International in their classes to write article reviews and to find and explore new trends, methods and instruments within the profession. Penn State Wilkes-Barre offers the only four-year accredited surveying engineering program in Pennsylvania, one of fewer than 30 such programs in the entire nation. The program is one of nine bachelor’s and four associate degree programs offered at the Wilkes-Barre campus.

