Choir activities will be virtual this semester

DALLAS TWP., Pa. –In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Misericordia University Community Choir will remain virtual this season.

A mixed chorus of soprano, alto, tenor, and bass singers, the choir is comprised of MU students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members. New members are encouraged to join.

A virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb, 4, at 6 p.m., via Zoom to learn more.

A Zoom account is not needed to participate. After the initial meeting on Feb. 4, the choir will meet via Zoom every Thursday at 6 p.m.

According to Choir Director Matthew Rupcich, the goal is to keep people singing together in new and creative ways, while offering the opportunity to connect during these difficult and uncertain times.

This season’s theme is Faith, Hope, and Love. The repertoire includes: She Sings (Amy Bernon), This is my Father’s World (Arr. Elaine Hagenberg), and For the Beauty of the Earth (John Rutter).

The choir is sponsored by the Misericordia University Center for Adult and Continuing Education and Fine Arts Department.

For more information about joining the Community Choir virtually at Misericordia University and for the Zoomlink, please contact Matthew Rupcich at [email protected] or call the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-1225.

For more information about Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400 or visit misericordia.edu.