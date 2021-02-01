🔊 Listen to this

The Children’s Center,a child advocacy center serving Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties administered by Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, was recently awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 by the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation for forensic services ie. medical exams and interviews for services to children who have experienced some type of abuse. The Children’s Center, located in Montrose, provides a safe, comfortable environment for children and their families as they go through the interviewing and examination processes after disclosing some type of traumatic experience. Shown from left are Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., CEO of Family Service Association; Janine Fortney, Children’s Center Director, Family Service Association of Northeastern PA; and Shealynn Shave, Executive Director of Wyoming County Community Health Foundation.