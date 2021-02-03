🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity recently received a $5,000 grant award from MotorWorld Toyota to help fund their current home restoration project on Market Street in Pittston Township. The donation will help a local, low-income family achieve first time homeownership. Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that builds or restores simple, decent homes to sell to families in need in Wyoming Valley.

Habitat families are selected based on level of need, willingness to become partners in the Habitat program, and the ability to repay a no-interest mortgage. “We are delighted to have MotorWorld Toyota partner with us in our mission to eliminate poverty housing,” said Karen Evans Kaufer, executive director of Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity. “Providing this support helps the entire community by improving neighborhoods one house at a time.”

“MotorWorld Toyota is proud to support Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity in their ongoing mission to help local families who are in need of housing throughout the valley and especially the Market Street home restoration project,” said Rick Osick, President of MotorWorld Auto Group.

If you would like more information about Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity, please call 570-820-8002 or email [email protected]