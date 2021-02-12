Larson, Whittington accept new responsibilities

🔊 Listen to this

Lackawanna College in Scranton has announced that Athletic Department administrators will transition into new roles. Current Director of Athletics Joya Whittington will transition to her new role as the Director of Student Financial Services. She will continue to serve as the College’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach. Current Assistant Athletics Director, Erik Larson, will move into the Director of Athletics role.

Whittington first joined the College as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach in 2013. In 2015, her early success as head coach led her to Lamar University where she served as an assistant coach for the 2015-16 season. Whittington then returned to Lackawanna College to her previous role and led the Lady Falcons in a successful 2016-17 season.

In her role, Whittington oversaw 11 sports and five employees. In addition, she managed recruiting and the day-to-day sports program functions. She also supervised the athletic department’s marketing and social media management in collaboration with the College’s marketing and communications department.

Whittington worked with other major departments to build relationships and resources for the coaches, staff and student-athletes and added new athletics programs, including the area’s first women’s collegiate wrestling team. She also assisted with the launch of the College’s esports program. Whittington earned a Master of Business Administration specializing in entrepreneurial studies from Seton Hill University in 2013 and a bachelor’s degree in business in 2011.

Larson has served as the College’s Assistant Athletics Director since 2019. During his tenure, he managed the athletic department’s website, social media accounts and implemented technology to improve the fan experience.

He founded and produced the Falcons Corner, a YouTube and podcast series providing weekly recaps of athletic events and previews. This initiative increased the athletic department’s YouTube viewership by 122%.

Prior to his position at Lackawanna College, Larson was employed as the athletic director and trainer at Carbondale Area High School. Larson earned a master’s degree in education from St. Joseph’s College and a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Houghton College in 1997.