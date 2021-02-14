🔊 Listen to this

The past week was a whirlwind.

Not because of anything alarming or totally out-of-the-ordinary, but because The Times Leader’s Best of the Best readers’ choice voting kicked off Friday, Feb. 12.

Leading up to Friday, the days were filled with excitement, as we reached out to and congratulated all of the businesses whose names would be listed as finalists on Friday’s final ballots.

The reception and response have been thrilling, to say the least. It’s always thrilling for a business or person to be nominated for something positive, and it’s always exciting to get such an overwhelming response from the community as a whole.

People began texting, calling and asking about voting Thursday evening in anticipation.

I’m especially glad when small, local businesses – many of whom have been hard hit by the pandemic – get excited about a potential award.

The recognition is unbeatable, because as a media group we publish a special section, provide winners with a plaque and send a “Best of” logo for them to use in their marketing all year long.

The pandemic may affect our ability to visit some spots, but it doesn’t affect our ability to vote for our favorites.

We even added a COVID category this year, to recognize those who’ve done an exceptional job in a variety of categories: curbside service, delivery, heated dining, grocery online ordering and delivery, mask making and selling, safe indoor dining and takeout.

There were many ways that businesses were forced to take extra steps in the past year, so why not include some of those?

Of course, you can’t please everyone, and there will undoubtedly be those upset they didn’t qualify for a certain category, but we do our best and rely on readers to make their picks.

Voting runs now through Feb. 26 and is super simple.

Go to timesleader.com/bestofthebest, login using your e-mail address and begin making your selections. There are hundreds of categories, so pick which ones you have opinions about or vote in full.

For me, it’s always a fun reminder about certain businesses I haven’t visited in a while.

No matter who wins, it’s nice to acknowledge those we love on Valentine’s Day and beyond.

So, in your spare time today or this week, head to timesleader.com/bestofthebest and peruse the categories, see which businesses are in the running and make some selections, if you so choose.

At the very least, it’s neat to look at the array of companies and talent in Northeastern Pennsylvania.