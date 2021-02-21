🔊 Listen to this

When I wrote about the “Spread the Love” campaign I’ve been a part of this month, I didn’t know what the response would be like.

During a pandemic, things are crazy. People are rushed, worried and unsure.

With this initiative, though, restaurateurs have been able to take a step back, accept beautifully prepared Valentines with a smile and display them proudly.

At first, I was a bit skeptical how restaurants would respond. Knowing how busy they are, would they care about someone delivering them a Valentine?

They all did.

These Valentines not only serve as a way to give love, but for every Valentine received, the restaurant will get $20 from Boost Business NEPA.

Some have asked why we’re taking the time to spread love in a way like this. The answer is really very simple, and my friend Lisa Walker summed it up perfectly when I asked her.

“Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve worried about these establishments and wondered how they would survive,” she said. “I visited and/or ordered from them often; I tried to boost awareness by sharing their Facebook posts daily. It never seemed to be enough.”

Walker found out about Boost Business and the campaign through its robust social media campaign.

“Boost Business NEPA gave me the opportunity to do something for them all in a fun and lighthearted way. I hope the Valentines brought a little brightness to their day,” she said.

She was so right. She and hundreds others were generous, making $10 donations to their favorite places while Boost Business NEPA matched it with another $10.

“The restaurants I sent Valentines to are not just ‘businesses’ — they are places I like to visit because they are owned by my friends,” Walker said.

She donated to a few area restaurants. I donated to a few as well. And many others got involved to spread the love.

It was like a domino effect.

More and more restaurants seem to be getting Valentines every day thanks to boostbusinessnepa.com/spread-the-love.

I know you’re probably tired of me talking about Valentines, especially after the holiday, but I feel this is such an important and impactful initiative that it deserves the attention.

Since the pandemic is ongoing, there will be more fun initiatives popping up, I’m sure.

I’m grateful to have this space to share all of the good things happening in the Wyoming Valley.

Don’t forget — if you ever come across something positive, uplifting and enthralling, feel free to share with me. I love to hear stories like that.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader’s Major Accounts Executive and Digital Strategist. Reach him at 570-704-3945.