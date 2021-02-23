🔊 Listen to this

Scott Smith was recently awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the USA Pickleball Association for volunteering many hours of his time instructing newcomers to the sport of pickleball at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston. Clinics are available at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but other days and times can be made available. Pickleball, the fastest growing sport in America, is similar to tennis but the court is smaller, the racquet is shorter and the ball is slower. These characteristics make the sport more enjoyable than tennis, and less frustrating. Shown from left are Kevin Harcarik, JCC Athletic Director, Scott Smith and Joe Czarnecki, Pickleball Ambassador for Luzerne County.