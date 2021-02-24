Drawings to be held live on Facebook

Dooney & Bourne, Coach and Kate Spade are among the designers whose purses will be part of the designer purse raffle.

Here’s your chance to win a stylish handbag just in time for spring — and help children in need at the same time.

The McGlynn Center, which offers educational, recreational and social outreach services to young people at Wilkes-Barre’s Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village, is hosting a virtual purse raffle, with chances to win prizes from Dooney & Bourne, Coach, Kate Spade and other designers.

“We’ve had to cancel all our (other) fund-raisers this year,” event organizer Peggy Nork said, explaining she hopes this virtual raffle will help make up for the deficit, as well as satisfy the longing many McGlynn Center supporters might be feeling for the McGlynn Center purse bingos that, before the pandemic, attracted soldout crowds.

“But this is not a bingo, it’s a raffle,” she said in a telephone interview. “Picture a large barrel.”

The barrel will be filled with raffle tickets for the first drawing, at 4 p.m. March 19. People can watch the drawing live to see if they’ve won any of the first 12 purses. Then the barrel will be filled again for a second drawing at 4 p.m. March 26, during which eight additional purses and four high-end “special prizes” will be awarded.

Nork invites interested folks to visit the McGlynn Center’s website or Facebook page, where you’ll see photos of some of the prizes. You’ll also see there’s an easy way to purchase raffle tickets online, at three for $5, or eight for $10, or 25 for $25. There’s also a way to purchase “special tickets” at $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets.

If you’d rather not make your purchase online, Nork said you can call the McGlynn Center at 570-824-8891 or email [email protected] and perhaps buy them over the phone or by meeting a volunteer.

Meanwhile, the McGlynn Center continues to offer educational and tutoring support to local children and teens through Zoom as well as through packets of worksheets the children can take home and bring back for correction.

And, in case the youngsters are missing the munchies they used to receive when they did their homework at the McGlynn Center in person, they can visit once a week and pick up 10 days worth of snacks.

“We give them extra (more than seven),” Nork said, “because there might be more children at home.”