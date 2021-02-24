Chefs Panaway, Philbin each responsible for three courses

🔊 Listen to this

Have you heard of Yukhoe? How about yuzu jelly?

The first is a Korean-style steak tartare; the second is a glaze flavored with a rare citrus fruit that some describe as half-way between a lemon and a lime.

You’ll get a chance to try these and many other dishes spiced with Asian flair if you sign up for a six-course dinner, set to be served March 7 at the Best Cigar Pub in Drums.

Three of the courses will be created by Chef Dan Panaway of the Best Cigar Pub and the other three will come courtesy of Chef Gene Philbin of Scranton’s Peculiar Slurp Shop. And if Philbin’s name is familiar, perhaps it’s because he was a 2014 winner of Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games reality show.

Panaway welcomes Philbin to join the collaborative meal, describing him as a colleague who “also has a passion for Asian cuisine.”

“We’re hoping doing something like this will bring in new people to our establishment,” Panaway said, “as well as our loyal customers.”

In case any potential customers are worried about the atmosphere, Panaway said he wants to set their minds at ease.

“They might hear ‘cigar’ and fear it will be a smokey, dark room,” the chef said. “We have a state-of-the art air exhaust system that filters all the air every three minutes.”

You could be sitting 6 feet away from a person with a cigar and never smell it, Panaway said.

“You can actually see the smoke go up toward the ceiling. It doesn’t linger in the room at all.”

So, back to the food, which Panaway promises will be a treat for the senses.

The first course, which he will prepare, is Kakuni, a braised pork belly cooked in fermented beans and served, spare rib style, over sake pickled vegetables.

The second course, prepared by Philbin, will be Yukhoe Tartare, which includes pear, beef tenderloin, sesame, Bourbon aged soy, pickled quail egg, fried garlic, radish and crispy wonton.

The third course, prepared by Panaway, will be ginger and green curry duck confit over roasted onion and pineapple topped with fried peanuts.

The fourth course, prepared by Philbin, will be Nam Prik Chicken Meatballs, which consist of garlic chicken meatballs and spicy Thai chili glaze, ginger, cilantro, lime yogurt, micro salad and scallion oil.

The fifth course, prepared by Panaway, will be smoked cod — smoked, incidentally, over tobacco as well as cherry wood — topped with pickled radish over beech mushrooms, baby bok choy, shredded carrots and ramen noodles in a miso and coffee broth.

The sixth course, prepared by Philbin, is listed as a fois gras bomboline, made from a fried Italian butty doughnut, ginger fois gras, raspberry yuzu jelly and sea salt.

Panaway explained the Best Cigar Pub is planning at least three seatings, perhaps four, for March 7, with the first beginning at 5 p.m.

They will limit capacity in the dining area, and they plan for every diner to have two hours to enjoy the meal.

“Our lead tobacconist is choosing several cigars” that would complement the meal, Panaway said, and the Best Cigar Pub is hoping to plan similar events in the future.

Cost is $60 per person. To make a reservation, call the Best Cigar Pub at 570-708-8800.