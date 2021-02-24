🔊 Listen to this

Students in the Wyoming Valley Montessori School recently observed National Montessori Week with several special activities including school spirit day, pajama and student appreciation day, a talent contest, special craft day and a day of kindness. In its 50th year, the Montessori School emphasizes not only the academic excellence of its students but more importantly their development as caring, productive members of the community. Shown from left are Upper Elementary Students, kneeling: Ari Kazimi, Dallas, Ainsley Kile, Shavertown, Emma Murphy, Dallas, Cordelia Carpenter, Dallas, Mateo Deluca, Wilkes-Barre. Standing: Aiden Jacobs, Bear Creek, Jonah Gottlieb, Shavertown, Olivia Deluca, Wilkes-Barre, Aubrey Fisher, Plains, Azaria Newell, Forty Fort, Ayza Ali, Jenkins Township, Marco Nardone, Moosic, and Mohammad Azaizeh, Kingston.