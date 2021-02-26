Community gathering spot ‘important to our collective well-being’

🔊 Listen to this

The Waverly Community House is pleased to announce that Beth and Chris Kelly have accepted its Board of Trustees’ invitation to serve as Sustaining Fund Co-Chairs for this year’s campaign.

The Kellys have been part of The Comm family their entire lives. When asked why they agreed to lead the campaign, they replied: “We believe that The Comm and other places where we gather will prove to be incredibly important to our collective well-being as the world reopens and we transition from this long period of isolation.”

Chris and Beth plan to engage the long-term supporters of The Waverly Community House and remind them of the important function this campaign has in The Comm’s day-to-day operations. Additionally, they hope to gain support from members of our community who have not financially supported The Comm in the past but utilize or derive benefit from its programs, classes, events and facilities in general. “It is our hope that through the engagement of these stakeholders in The Comm’s success, we can raise sufficient financial support to ensure the proper operation of this heart of our community.”

Chris is The Comm’s immediate Past President and was a nine-year member of its Board of Trustees. He is currently serving as a member of The Comm’s Endowment Committee and was a keynote speaker at the Waverly Community House’s Centennial Celebration in July, 2019. Chris has been a financial advisor for over twenty years. He has had the privilege to work with individuals, families, businesses and nonprofit organizations in the community and throughout much of the United States to aid them in achieving their financial goals.

Beth has been a Family and Consumer Science teacher for twenty years. She loves working with her tremendous group of tenth grade students at Abington Heights High School. Chris and Beth have three boys: Seamus, Graham and Mitchell. They spend a great deal of their time together at their children’s sporting events. The Kelly family loves baseball, golf and fishing; and all are currently enjoying getting outside to ski through The Comm’s Elk Mountain Ski Program.

To learn more about the Waverly Community House or to support The Comm with a donation to the Sustaining Fund, visit waverlycomm.org