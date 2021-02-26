🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Agnes Flood Documentary Project recently met with Pennsylvania State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski to discuss the upcoming documentary film, “Agnes,” which will be released in June of 2022 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the flood.

Representative Pashinski offered his full support of the project and has made a $500 donation to help complete the film.

The documentary will include national news broadcasts of Agnes (CBS, NBC and ABC) and local video provided by WBRE-TV, WNEP-TV, WVIA-TV and the former WDAU-TV. It will also include newspaper coverage of Agnes, photos from the four published books on the flood, plus photos and home video provided by local residents.

Among those involved with the project are Tony Brooks, historical consultant; Alan K. Stout, producer; Bob Savakinus, director; Tim Novotney, editor, and Richard Briggs, creative consultant.

For more information about the project, visit facebook.com/agnes72/.