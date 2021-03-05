Stage-to-screen production will be shown March 14, March 17

You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. “For the whole world is Irish on the Seventeenth o’March!” as Irish Poet Thomas Augustine Daly says. The Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock invites those who are Irish or Irish at heart to celebrate St.Patrick’s Day with Riverdance.

On Sunday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. the Dietrich Theater will present Riverdance, a stage-to-screen production.

Filmed live at the 3Arena Dublin, the exact spot where it all began, the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance will bring Riverdance to the cinema. The 25th Anniversary show catapults Riverdance into the 21st century and will completely immerse audiences in the extraordinary power of its music and dance.

Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

This powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favorite is celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy of its Irish and international dance. General admission is $14, senior and member tickets are $12 each, and student tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available online at DietrichTheater.com and at the door as long as they last. They can also be reserved by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

What better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day then with the beautiful tradition of Irish dance in Riverdance. Due to the theater’s limited capacity, don’t forget to reserve your tickets in advance to insure a seat.

The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items