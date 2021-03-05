🔊 Listen to this

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) is pleased to announce the Margaret Briggs Foundation is generously supporting PA 211 NE/ Help Line with a grant in the amount of $25,000.

Gertrude C. McGowan, Esq., Chief Executive Officer, of the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which oversees PA 211 NE, said, “FSA is so very excited to be collaborating with the Margaret Briggs Foundation, known for its tremendous generosity supporting programs for Lackawanna County residents. Each Year, PA 211 NE grows in its contacts from Lackawanna County residents. This collaboration will benefit Lackawanna County’s most needy residents with referrals to vital human services.”

William Calpin Jr. of the Margaret Briggs Foundation said, “Margaret Briggs is always pleased to make grants to programs which support children, juveniles, and their families through their progress in their growth particularly during this time of COVID-19.”PA 211 NE provides 24/7/365 a free telephone, text, and web information and referral service to thousands of human services needs ranging from food, housing insecurity,emergency shelter, aging, access to physical and mental health services, child abuse/ neglect reports, drug and alcohol services, utility assistance, homelessness, and victim services.

The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania was established in 1895 by a group of involved and concerned members of the community to provide diverse services to children, individuals, seniors, and families empowering them to achieve their full potential through building healthier relationships and stronger communities.

The Margaret Briggs Foundation concentrates its grant making to advance innovative programs having a major effect on the residents and institutions of the Scranton/Lackawanna Community. Areas of interest include health, education, arts, social welfare, children, and youth.