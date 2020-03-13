Tax prep help available

Tom Medico, right, president of Medico Industries, chats in Italian to longtime employee Nick Manganaro, of Pittston. Nick Manganaro, 90, has been an employee of Medico Industries since he was 13 years old. He still goes to work seven days a week and helps out wherever needed. Not everyone gets to sit in the company president’s chair but Tom Medico, left, was honored to offer the seat to a ‘loyal and honest employee’ like Nick Manganaro. Tom Medico, left, president of Medico Industries, stands next to longtime employee Nick Manganaro, who has been working for the Medico family for 77 years. Standing with Nick Manganaro, center, are members of the Medico family that head Medico Industries. From left, Cataldo Medico, Larry Medico, Nick Manganaro, Tom Medico, and Charles Philip Medico.

PLAINS TWP. — In 1938, oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia, Howard Hughes set a new record by completing a 91-hour airplane flight around the world, and Nick Manganaro, of Pittston, began a 77-year career at Medico Electric Motor Company that continues today at Medico Industries, Inc.

At 90, Nick still dons his Medico Industries uniform and hat and heads off to work at the plant on Route 315 in Plains Township seven days a week. He’s been doing this every year since he was 13 years old, with the exception of a stint in the U.S. Navy when he served in Panama during World War II.

After completing his service time, Nick headed back to his home and to the family he loved at Medico Electric Motor Company in 1946. In his earlier years at Medico, Nick worked at the company’s facilities on Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston, where Burger King and CVS are currently located.

Over the years, Nick continued to be a steady, reliable and honest employee, working long days and never complaining.

“Nick is the example of honesty, hard work and dedication and, because of his example, we are fortunate to have him as, not only a part of our family, but an employee that has worn many, many hats,” sasid Tom Medico, president of Medico Industries.

Nick was involved in just about every aspect of the business while working for Medico Industries. He was a crane operator, tractor-trailer driver and part of a rigging crew, as well as an operator of all construction equipment.

“I wish I had 400 Nicks with the company,” quipped Medico. “His attendance and work ethic are beyond comparison. Medico Industries is successful because of work ethic of people like Nick Manganaro and he has dedicated his life to his fellow employees, the Medico family and all the good customers that grew to love Nick.”

Manganaro’s devotion to the Medico family and company is unmatched. “There was a Valentine’s Day storm one year when Nick was out with the rollback (truck) and he was stuck on Route 80,” said Mark Casper, customer service manager at Medico. “He was in the truck near Blakeslee for nearly 38 hours.”

The Manganaros are no stranger to the Medico family as Nick’s dad and brothers Joe and Jimmy also worked at Medico Industries. “When I went into the service, my brother Joe went driving in my place,” Nick said. “Jimmy worked as an electrician.”

Tom Medico recalled the time when Medico Industries was involved in redoing Swanee Paper Mill. “We ran two, 12 hours a day shifts for a month and Nick was there the entire time.”

Nick wanted to help his family at Medico Industries in any capacity, including taking the boss to JFK Airport in New York City. “He was ahead of the game all the time,” Medico said. “I was going to Venezuela and leaving on a very early flight. I told Nick to pick me up between 3 and 4 a.m. and the doorbell rang at midnight. It was Nick ready to pick me up.”

“Those were the good old days,” Nick said.

Medico considers Nick a father-like figure who teaches other people what to do at the plant.

Nick contributes his success and longevity to being good to other people, working hard and satisfying customers to the best of his abilities.

“This is the best family (Medico Industries) ever,” he said. “If I had to do it all over again, I would do the same thing.”

When asked when he would retire, Nick responded firmly, “Never!”