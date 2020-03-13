Tax prep help available

The AARP Foundation in cooperation with the Marian Sutherland Library in Mountaintop and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre will again provide free tax preparation and e-filing of Federal, State and Local Income Taxes as well as Property Tax /Rent Rebate for area residents.

This service is available to all taxpayers with low and moderate incomes with special attention to those aged 60 and older. Taxpayers are not required to belong to AARP to be eligible for this service.

To assure that your tax forms are properly completed, you must bring with you photo ID, Social Security Cards for taxpayer, spouse and all dependents, a copy of your 2018 tax return, your social security statement, all 1099’s, W-2 wage statements, interest or dividend statements, and your property tax receipts for 2019, if filing for Property Tax Rebate, and any other tax forms you received for the 2019 tax year. If you are filing a joint return, both taxpayers must be present to complete the return. Appointments are required.

At the Good Shepherd Church, 190 S. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, tax assistance will be available on Tuesdays through April 7. Please call Lynn at (570) 690-1418 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment to have your taxes prepared at the Good Shepherd Church. Do not call the church for an appointment.

At the Kirby Library, 35 Kirby Avenue in Mountaintop, tax assistance will be available on Wednesdays through April 8. Please call (570) 696-2935 and leave your name and phone number clearly. You will be contacted to make an appointment. Do not call the library for an appointment.